Hornets' Marvin Williams: Doubtful for Monday
Williams (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Williams is not expected to return Monday, but given that he is listed as doubtful instead of out is definitely a sign that the veteran is progressing in his recovery from the left ankle sprain. Williams hopes that he is able to return for Thursday's game in Portland, so he should tentatively be considered questionable for that contest. However, with Williams likely missing his fourth straight game Monday, look for Frank Kaminsky to get yet another start at power forward.
