Hornets' Marvin Williams: Doubtful for Wednesday
Williams isn't expected to play Wednesday against Houston due to a right big toe strain.
Williams appears to have picked up the injury in Charlotte's last matchup with Golden State, and he's in line to miss at least one contest while on the mend. Assuming he's officially ruled out closer to tip, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist could be in line to start at power forward in Williams' place.
