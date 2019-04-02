Hornets' Marvin Williams: Doubtful with foot injury

Williams is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to a right foot strain.

Williams played 24 minutes in Monday's loss to the Jazz and appears to have emerged with a foot issue. With Williams likely out of the lineup Wednesday, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Frank Kaminsky should both be in line for extended minutes in the frontcourt.

More News
Our Latest Stories