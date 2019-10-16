Hornets' Marvin Williams: Downgraded to doubtful

Williams (illness) is now listed as doubtful for Wednesday's preseason finale against the Pistons, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Williams appears to have suffered a setback after originally being listed as probable for Wednesday's contest. With it being the last preseason game for Charlotte, there's no reason to force Williams out on the floor. He will likely be ready to go by the time the regular season rolls around.

More News
Our Latest Stories