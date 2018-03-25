Hornets' Marvin Williams: Drains key free throws in Saturday's win

Williams went for nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 win over the Mavericks.

The veteran big fell just short of a double-double, but he was able to seal the win by making a pair of free-throw attempts with five seconds remaining after the Mavericks had closed to within 87-86. Williams' rebounding total equaled his best of March, and he's encouragingly bounced back from a dreadful three-game shooting slump (3-for-19) to drain eight of 13 attempts over the last pair of contests. His offensive contributions do see their fair share of variance, but he remains a serviceable multi-category contributor as the season winds down.