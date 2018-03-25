Hornets' Marvin Williams: Drains key free throws in Saturday's win
Williams went for nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 win over the Mavericks.
The veteran big fell just short of a double-double, but he was able to seal the win by making a pair of free-throw attempts with five seconds remaining after the Mavericks had closed to within 87-86. Williams' rebounding total equaled his best of March, and he's encouragingly bounced back from a dreadful three-game shooting slump (3-for-19) to drain eight of 13 attempts over the last pair of contests. His offensive contributions do see their fair share of variance, but he remains a serviceable multi-category contributor as the season winds down.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scoreless during Wednesday's win•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Not on Tuesday's injury report•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Fills box score amid eye injury•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Questionable to return•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will start Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will try to play Tuesday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...