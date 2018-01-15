Hornets' Marvin Williams: Drills five threes in win over Pistons

Williams finished with a season-high 21 points (7-8 FG, 5-6 3PT) and five rebounds in 29 minutes Monday against Detroit.

The Hornets hit 10 threes as a team and Williams accounted for five of those, as he continues his torrid three-point shooting of late. The 31-year-old has hit at least three three-pointers in each of the last three games, and he's racked up 18 made threes in six games since the calendar turned to January.

