Hornets' Marvin Williams: Drops 16 points vs. Nuggets

Williams finished Saturday's game against Denver with 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, a block and three steals across 34 minutes.

Williams knocked down three shots from beyond the arc and added value on the boards, although the Hornets would fall 123-110. The 32-year-old guard has been fairly consistent for his squad of late, averaging 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 steal across his previous five contests. Although his numbers aren't eye-popping, he'll continue to see plenty of opportunities within the starting lineup to do damage.