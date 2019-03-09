Hornets' Marvin Williams: Drops season-high 30 points
Williams tallied 30 points (10-16 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, an assist, two blocks and a steal across 32 minutes Friday against the Wizards.
Williams was lights out from beyond the arc, as he scored 21 of his 30 points from downtown. The 32-year-old is averaging just 8.7 points through the first four games of March, so while his outing Friday night was impressive, fantasy owners shouldn't expect this type of production on a consistent basis.
