Hornets' Marvin Williams: Expected to sit Tuesday
Williams (knee) is not expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Williams missed Sunday's game against Atlanta with a sore knee, and the team is considering him doubtful to take the court Tuesday night. For the time being, consider Williams day-to-day as the Hornets head into a four-game Week 8.
