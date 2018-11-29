Hornets' Marvin Williams: Fails to score Wednesday
Williams had just six rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 victory over the Hawks.
Williams missed all three of his field-goal attempts Wednesday, adding just six rebounds and a steal in what was a hugely disappointing performance. Williams was hot coming into this one having scored in double-figures for three consecutive games. Given the opponent, Williams may have been a nice streaming option, subsequently letting a lot of owners down. He is not really a standard league player but usually provides handy deep league numbers.
