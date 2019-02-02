Hornets' Marvin Williams: Finishes in double digits
Williams totaled 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes Friday against Memphis.
Williams notched another double-digit scoring outing in a 100-92 victory, his fourth such performance over his last five contests. He was one of five Hornets to finish with 10 or more points on the evening. Williams has been a steady contributor of late and will look to extend this recent stretch of strong play into Saturday's tilt with Chicago.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Grabs eight rebounds in loss•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Solid shooting effort in defeat•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Another solid offensive showing•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Drops 16 points vs. Nuggets•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Notches double-double•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Disappointing effort in loss Sunday•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...