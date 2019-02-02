Hornets' Marvin Williams: Finishes in double digits

Williams totaled 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes Friday against Memphis.

Williams notched another double-digit scoring outing in a 100-92 victory, his fourth such performance over his last five contests. He was one of five Hornets to finish with 10 or more points on the evening. Williams has been a steady contributor of late and will look to extend this recent stretch of strong play into Saturday's tilt with Chicago.