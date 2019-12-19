Hornets' Marvin Williams: Fouls out in loss
Williams posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists while fouling out after 29 minutes Wednesday night during the Hornets' 100-98 loss to the Cavaliers.
It was Williams' second straight game in double-figures scoring wise. The 15-year veteran has quietly been the subject of trade rumors this season. A change in scenery would still be unlikely to provide a boon to his fantasy production.
