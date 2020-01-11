Hornets' Marvin Williams: Gains clearance for Friday
Williams (nose) will play Friday against Utah.
Williams has missed the last two contests while on the mend from a fractured nose, but he'll be available off the bench for Friday's clash. He's averaging 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds as a reserve in his last five games.
