Hornets' Marvin Williams: Game-time call Friday
Williams (shoulder) is a game-time decision Friday against the Nuggets.
Williams may be able to return earlier than anticipated from his strained right shoulder. Coach James Borrego noted that is Williams is available, he will start.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Cleared to play, will start•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will be re-evaluated in a week•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Won't return vs. Pelicans•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Double-double in loss•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Fails to score Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Posts first double-double of season•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...