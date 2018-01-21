Hornets' Marvin Williams: Going through drastic scoring flucations
Williams, who was held without a point (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt) over 28 minutes in Saturday's 106-105 loss to the Heat while also posting two rebounds, two assists and one steal, has generated three scoreless efforts in the last 10 games.
The veteran floor spacer has seen some fairly significant fluctuations in offensive performance this season, and Saturday's blanking came on the heels of six double-digit scoring efforts over the previous seven games. However, Williams had also posted back-to-back scoreless efforts prior to the onset of that stretch, and he's generated single-digit point totals in 18 games overall as well. Ironically, the 13-year pro is actually flashing career-best efficiency from the field, as both his 47.9 percent success rate from the floor and 44.7 percent figure from three-point range through 44 games are personal bests.
