Hornets' Marvin Williams: Good to go Monday vs. Timberwolves
Williams (quad) will start at power forward for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Williams has been dealing with a sore left quad, but came into Monday with a probable designation, so he was never expected to miss any time. Look for Williams to take on his normal spot in the starting lineup at power forward and he shouldn't be on any sort of restrictions, barring an in-game setbacks.
