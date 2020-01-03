Hornets' Marvin Williams: Good to go Saturday
Williams (nose) will be available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
Williams sustained a broken nose during Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, but it won't prevent him from suiting up two days later. The 33-year-old should be available for his usual 20.8-minute workload off the bench for the Pelicans.
