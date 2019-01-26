Hornets' Marvin Williams: Grabs eight rebounds in loss
Williams finished with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Friday's 108-99 loss to the Bucks.
Even though Williams is an everyday starter for the Hornets, it's rare that you see significant totals. He enjoyed a nice six-game run earlier this month with a string of decent stat lines, and his rebound total in Friday's loss was encouraging, but the 13-year vet will only have a fantasy impact if the Hornets get the injury bug.
