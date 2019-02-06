Hornets' Marvin Williams: Holds block party Tuesday
Williams posted 15 points (4-15 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 35 minutes Tuesday in the Hornets' 117-115 loss to the Clippers.
Williams suffered through one of his worst shooting nights of the season, bringing a swift end to a three-game stretch in which he converted at a 60.9 percent clip from the field. The veteran forward at least atoned for the poor efficiency by ratcheting up his defense, with his four rejections tying the season-best mark he posted in the Oct. 17 opener against the Bucks.
