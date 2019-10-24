Hornets' Marvin Williams: Hot from distance in opener
Williams provided 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Hornets' 126-125 win over the Bulls.
A full-time starter for the Hornets for the past four seasons, Williams looks set to fill a regular role on the second unit with coach James Borrego comfortable proceeding with youngsters Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington as the team's top forwards. Washington (27 points and seven triples in 38 minutes) stole the show in his NBA debut, but Williams turned in a quality supporting effort off the bench. That said, Williams played under 20 minutes and won't maintain this kind of hot shooting from distance with any sort of consistency, making him a fairly unappealing fantasy option.
