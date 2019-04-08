Hornets' Marvin Williams: Likely out for final two games

Williams (foot) is in danger of missing the Hornets' final two games of the regular season, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Williams has already missed the last three contests, and he implied after Sunday's game against Detroit that he expects to remain out for at least Tuesday's game in Cleveland, and likely the season finale Wednesday against Orlando, as well. In his absence, the Hornets have turned to Frank Kaminsky and Miles Bridges for increased minutes up front.