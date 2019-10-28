Hornets' Marvin Williams: Moves past thigh injury

Williams, who exited Friday's loss to the Timberwolves with a left thigh contusion, returned to action in Sunday's 120-101 loss to the Lakers. He played 17 minutes off the bench, finishing with five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal.

Williams' thigh issue was never viewed as serious, as he was available to re-enter Friday's game but ultimately didn't with the Timberwolves cruising to a 22-point victory. With the Hornets seemingly committed to youngsters Miles Bridges and PJ Washington as their starting forwards, Williams has settled into a reduced role on the second unit this season and doesn't warrant ownership in the majority of fantasy leagues.