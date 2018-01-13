Hornets' Marvin Williams: Nice all-around game in Friday's win

Williams provided 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and one assist across 27 minutes during a 99-88 win over the Jazz on Friday.

Williams chipped in with a nice all-around effort in the win. The three steals matched a season high and he stayed hot from beyond the arc. Across the last four games, Williams is shooting 10-of-19 from three-point land. He's been inconsistent this season, but if he starts putting on performances like this more often, his value will trend up quickly.

