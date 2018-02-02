Hornets' Marvin Williams: No timetable for return
Williams (ankle) is without a firm return timetable, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Williams has already been ruled out of Friday's matchup with the Pacers, which will mark his second straight absence since spraining his left ankle Monday night. While coach Steve Clifford intimated that Williams is not expected to miss extended time, the fact that he's without a return date is still a bit concerning. Consider the veteran day-to-day for the time being, with the Hornets likely to continue starting Frank Kaminsky in his place.
