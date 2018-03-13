Hornets' Marvin Williams: Not on Tuesday's injury report

Williams (eye) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's matchup with the Pelicans.

Williams took a shot above his eye during Saturday's game against the Suns, but was ultimately diagnosed with just a laceration, so it wasn't anything too serious. As expected, he'll be in the lineup as usual Tuesday and should take on his typical starting role at power forward. Williams isn't expected to have any sort of restrictions and can be activated as usual by fantasy owners.