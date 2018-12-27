Hornets' Marvin Williams: Notches double-double
Williams compiled 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 44 minutes Wednesday in the Hornets' 134-132 double-overtime loss to the Nets.
Williams has quietly been on a tear over the past month, averaging 12.3 points (on 44 percent shooting from the field), 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 treys, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 30.4 minutes per contest. Though he's not a standout in any one category, Williams' solid across-the-board production makes him a useful asset while he's consistently receiving 30-plus minutes. The Hornets are at full health at the moment, so there's little reason to expect Williams' playing time to dip dramatically so long as he continues to perform capably.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Disappointing effort in loss Sunday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Career night from long range•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Contributes double-double•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Ties season high in scoring•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Still dealing with soreness•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Records third double-double•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...