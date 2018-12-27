Hornets' Marvin Williams: Notches double-double

Williams compiled 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 44 minutes Wednesday in the Hornets' 134-132 double-overtime loss to the Nets.

Williams has quietly been on a tear over the past month, averaging 12.3 points (on 44 percent shooting from the field), 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 treys, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 30.4 minutes per contest. Though he's not a standout in any one category, Williams' solid across-the-board production makes him a useful asset while he's consistently receiving 30-plus minutes. The Hornets are at full health at the moment, so there's little reason to expect Williams' playing time to dip dramatically so long as he continues to perform capably.