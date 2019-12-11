Hornets' Marvin Williams: Out again Wednesday
Williams (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Nets.
Williams continues to nurse a sore right knee, and this will represent his third consecutive absence. With Nic Batum (hand) doubtful to play, the Hornets could be a bit shorthanded up front, which would benefit the likes of P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges.
