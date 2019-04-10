Hornets' Marvin Williams: Out for finale
Williams (foot) is out for the Hornets' final game of the regular season against the Magic.
Wednesday will mark five straight absences for the veteran, who is dealing with a strained right foot. He remains day-to-day, however, which is a good sign for the Hornets if they manage to make the playoffs.
