Hornets' Marvin Williams: Out Monday after nasal procedure
Williams won't play in Monday's game against Indiana after undergoing a procedure to address a fractured nose.
While Williams was able to play through the broken nose in Saturday win over Dallas, the veteran will have to sit out at least one game after getting the procedure to provide a more permanent fix. The Hornets haven't indicated whether Williams will miss any time beyond Monday, but it'll likely be contingent on the forward being able to comfortably practice while wearing a protective mask. Williams' absence Monday could reopen a spot in the rotation for Nicolas Batum, who failed to get off the bench versus the Mavericks.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...