Hornets' Marvin Williams: Out Monday after nasal procedure

Williams won't play in Monday's game against Indiana after undergoing a procedure to address a fractured nose.

While Williams was able to play through the broken nose in Saturday win over Dallas, the veteran will have to sit out at least one game after getting the procedure to provide a more permanent fix. The Hornets haven't indicated whether Williams will miss any time beyond Monday, but it'll likely be contingent on the forward being able to comfortably practice while wearing a protective mask. Williams' absence Monday could reopen a spot in the rotation for Nicolas Batum, who failed to get off the bench versus the Mavericks.