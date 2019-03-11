Hornets' Marvin Williams: Out Monday with illness
Williams (illness) will not play Monday against the Rockets.
Williams came down with an illness over the weekend and will join Cody Zeller in street clothes, leaving the Hornets without two starters up front. Expect Frank Kaminsky, Miles Bridges and Willy Hernangomez to each see bumps in minutes Monday as the Hornets attempt to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Drops season-high 30 points•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Says he'll play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Big night against Hawks•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Holds block party Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Finishes in double digits•
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...