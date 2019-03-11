Hornets' Marvin Williams: Out Monday with illness

Williams (illness) will not play Monday against the Rockets.

Williams came down with an illness over the weekend and will join Cody Zeller in street clothes, leaving the Hornets without two starters up front. Expect Frank Kaminsky, Miles Bridges and Willy Hernangomez to each see bumps in minutes Monday as the Hornets attempt to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

