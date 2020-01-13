Hornets' Marvin Williams: Out of rotation Sunday
Williams (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Sunday's 100-92 loss to the Suns.
Williams recently missed two games after requiring a procedure for a fractured nose, but he returned to action in Friday's 109-92 loss to the Jazz, playing 16 minutes off the bench. Considering the Hornets didn't list him on the injury report heading into Sunday, Williams looks like he was merely out of coach James Borrego's nine-man rotation for the night. Williams' absence may just be a one-game occurrence, but he'll likely struggle to clear 20 minutes on any occasion if starting forward Miles Bridges and PJ Washington are healthy and not dealing with foul trouble.
