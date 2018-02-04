Hornets' Marvin Williams: Out Sunday, but progressing

Williams, who will miss his third consecutive game Sunday against the Suns, said that he's progressing well in his recovery from a left ankle sprain, but has only been cleared for light jumping and shooting, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Williams didn't offer a firm timetable for his return, but implied that he's unlikely to suit up for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday in Denver. With that in mind, fantasy owners counting on Williams probably should look elsewhere for lineup help in weekly formats, given that the forward seems to be trending toward a return at the end of the week at the earliest. Frank Kaminsky has started at power forward in Williams' stead the last two contests, logging 30 minutes in both games and averaging 13.0 points (on 44.4 percent shooting from the field), 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 treys.