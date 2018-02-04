Hornets' Marvin Williams: Out Sunday, but progressing
Williams, who will miss his third consecutive game Sunday against the Suns, said that he's progressing well in his recovery from a left ankle sprain, but has only been cleared for light jumping and shooting, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Williams didn't offer a firm timetable for his return, but implied that he's unlikely to suit up for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday in Denver. With that in mind, fantasy owners counting on Williams probably should look elsewhere for lineup help in weekly formats, given that the forward seems to be trending toward a return at the end of the week at the earliest. Frank Kaminsky has started at power forward in Williams' stead the last two contests, logging 30 minutes in both games and averaging 13.0 points (on 44.4 percent shooting from the field), 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 treys.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will remain sidelined Sunday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: No timetable for return•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Ruled out Friday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Suffers sprained ankle Monday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Posts double-double Wednesday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.