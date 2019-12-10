Hornets' Marvin Williams: Out Tuesday
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Washington.
As expected, Williams will miss Tuesday's matchup due to right knee soreness. Nicolas Batum and Dwayne Bacon could see an uptick in minutes as a result.
