Hornets' Marvin Williams: Out Wednesday
Williams (nose) is out for Wednesday's contest against Toronto.
Williams will miss a second straight contest after fracturing his nose last Thursday against Cleveland. Dwayne Bacon, who's averaging 9.8 points over 22.8 minutes over the last four matchups, could likely see another increased role Wednesday against Toronto.
