Hornets' Marvin Williams: Plans to return to Charlotte

Williams said Thursday that he does not plan to opt out of his contract for the 2019-20 season, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

While Williams could always change his mind, the decision to pick up his $15 million player option makes sense, as he's likely to have trouble securing another longer-term deal on the open market. The veteran remains a decent source of scoring, threes and rebounding, but he'll turn 33 in June and is clearly on the downswing of his career.

