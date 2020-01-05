Hornets' Marvin Williams: Plays through nasal injury

Williams ended with just seven points, one rebound and one block in 15 minutes during Saturday's 123-120 victory over Dallas.

Williams played 15 minutes Saturday despite suffering a broken nose only two days prior. The return of P.J. Washington has cut into the opportunities for Williams, who is merely a role player as it currently stands. He is not someone to target in standard formats and those in deeper leagues could be better served hunting for upside on waiver wires.