Hornets' Marvin Williams: Plays through nose injury
Williams ended with just seven points, one rebound and one block in 15 minutes during Saturday's 123-120 victory over Dallas.
Williams played 15 minutes Saturday despite suffering a broken nose only two days prior. The return of P.J. Washington has cut into the opportunities for Williams who is merely a role player as it currently stands. He is not someone to target in standard formats and those in deeper leagues could even be better served hunting for upside on their waiver wires.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.