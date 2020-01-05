Hornets' Marvin Williams: Plays through nose injury

Williams ended with just seven points, one rebound and one block in 15 minutes during Saturday's 123-120 victory over Dallas.

Williams played 15 minutes Saturday despite suffering a broken nose only two days prior. The return of P.J. Washington has cut into the opportunities for Williams who is merely a role player as it currently stands. He is not someone to target in standard formats and those in deeper leagues could even be better served hunting for upside on their waiver wires.