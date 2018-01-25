Hornets' Marvin Williams: Posts double-double Wednesday

Williams tallied 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 101-96 loss to the Pelicans.

The Hornets had to play big in this game against the stud interior of the Pelicans, so it is no surprise to see Williams earn a lot of run and provide a bunch of rebounds Wednesday night. On nights where the Hornets need to play big, Williams will post stat lines similar to Wednesday's, but they can play small also, which often leaves him with around 23 minutes per game on average to contribute.