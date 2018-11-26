Hornets' Marvin Williams: Posts first double-double of season
Williams tallied 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes in Sunday's 124-123 loss to the Hawks.
Matching up against the team that drafted him, Williams established a new season high in boards and matched his previous-best scoring total en route to notching his first double-double of the campaign. Over the five games prior to Sunday, Williams had averaged 7.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 treys, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists in 27.2 minutes per contest, so it's best not to view the outing as a harbinger of what's to come, especially since it came against a 4-16 squad. Williams' fantasy outlook will likely take a further hit in the Hornets' next game against the Bucks on Monday, when Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) will likely be available to return from a six-game absence. Kidd-Gilchrist had been coming off the bench prior to getting hurt but could still cut into Williams' minutes to some extent.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Absent from injury report•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores season-high 20 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores 13 points in Saturday's win•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Starting Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Resting Sunday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...