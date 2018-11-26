Hornets' Marvin Williams: Posts first double-double of season

Williams tallied 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes in Sunday's 124-123 loss to the Hawks.

Matching up against the team that drafted him, Williams established a new season high in boards and matched his previous-best scoring total en route to notching his first double-double of the campaign. Over the five games prior to Sunday, Williams had averaged 7.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 treys, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists in 27.2 minutes per contest, so it's best not to view the outing as a harbinger of what's to come, especially since it came against a 4-16 squad. Williams' fantasy outlook will likely take a further hit in the Hornets' next game against the Bucks on Monday, when Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) will likely be available to return from a six-game absence. Kidd-Gilchrist had been coming off the bench prior to getting hurt but could still cut into Williams' minutes to some extent.