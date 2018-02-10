Hornets' Marvin Williams: Pours in 11 points during loss

Williams accounted for 11 points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Friday's 106-94 loss to the Jazz.

The veteran forward was a solid complementary offensive presence, posting his second straight double-digit scoring effort following a four-game absence due to an ankle injury. Williams enjoyed a productive January before missing the last game of the month with his injury, and his strong efforts over the last pair of contests are certainly encouraging.