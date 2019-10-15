Hornets' Marvin Williams: Probable due to illness
Williams is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against Detroit due to illness.
Williams is expected to take the court Wednesday despite dealing with some sort of illness. He's been banged up this preseason, as he took an elbow to the head during a practice earlier in the month but managed to avoid a concussion.
