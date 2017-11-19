Hornets' Marvin Williams: Probable for Monday with sore quad
Williams is dealing with a sore left quad, but is considered probable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
It's unclear when exactly Williams suffered the injury, but it likely came during Saturday's matchup with the Clippers. Either way, it's nothing serious and Williams should take his normal role as the team's starting power forward Monday. Still, it will be worth it to monitor his status up through pregame warmups to make sure he doesn't deal with any last second discomfort.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Seven-point night in loss•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores just seven points Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores 12 points•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: To see limited workload Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Double-doubles in loss Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Posts double-double in win•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...