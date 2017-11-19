Hornets' Marvin Williams: Probable for Monday with sore quad

Williams is dealing with a sore left quad, but is considered probable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

It's unclear when exactly Williams suffered the injury, but it likely came during Saturday's matchup with the Clippers. Either way, it's nothing serious and Williams should take his normal role as the team's starting power forward Monday. Still, it will be worth it to monitor his status up through pregame warmups to make sure he doesn't deal with any last second discomfort.