Hornets' Marvin Williams: Probable for Tuesday
Williams (knee) is considered probable for Tuesday's game against Sacramento, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Williams has a good chance at returning from a five-game absence due to a sore right knee. Assuming he's able to go, look for the veteran forward to see between 15-and-25 minutes of run.
