Hornets' Marvin Williams: Probable Saturday
Williams (knee) is considered probable for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Williams exited Friday's game against Brooklyn due to knee soreness and was unable to return. However, it looks like the Hornets were just erring on the side of caution, as he seems to be trending in the right direction ahead of Saturday's game. Confirmation on his status should come closer to tip-off.
