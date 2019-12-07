Play

Hornets' Marvin Williams: Probable Sunday

Williams (knee) is considered probable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Williams exited Friday's game against Brooklyn due to knee soreness and was unable to return. However, it looks like the Hornets were just erring on the side of caution, as he seems to be trending in the right direction ahead of Saturday's game. Confirmation on his status should come closer to tip-off.

