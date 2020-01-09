Hornets' Marvin Williams: Questionable Friday
Williams (nose) is questionable for Friday's matchup against Utah.
Williams has not played in each of the past two games for Charlotte after receiving treatment for his broken nose, and the veteran is officially deemed questionable for Friday's contest. Miles Bridges and Dwayne Bacon will likely continue to see increased roles if Williams is ultimately tabbed inactive for a third straight game.
