Hornets' Marvin Williams: Questionable to return Wednesday
Williams suffered a facial contusion and a bloody nose Wednesday against the Pacers and is questionable to return.
Williams suffered the injury in the second half of Wednesday's game against Indiana. Prior to suffering the injury, he posted nine points, two rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes. If he is unable to return, his next opportunity to play would be Friday against the Thunder.
