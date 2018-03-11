Hornets' Marvin Williams: Questionable to return

Williams (eye) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Suns.

Williams headed to the locker room after suffering a laceration above his eye. His return is questionable for Saturday's contest, but look for further updates after the game regarding his status for Tuesday's matchup against the Pelicans.

