Hornets' Marvin Williams: Questionable to return
Williams (eye) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Suns.
Williams headed to the locker room after suffering a laceration above his eye. His return is questionable for Saturday's contest, but look for further updates after the game regarding his status for Tuesday's matchup against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will start Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will try to play Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Questionable with migraine Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Pours in 11 points during loss•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Scores 10 points in return•
-
Hornets' Marvin Williams: Confirmed starter Thursday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...