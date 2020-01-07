Hornets' Marvin Williams: Questionable Wednesday
Williams (nose) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto.
Williams missed Monday's matchup after undergoing a procedure on his broken nose, but he could make his return as soon as Wednesday. The team should have an update on the North Carolina product's status closer to tipoff.
