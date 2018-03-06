Hornets' Marvin Williams: Questionable with migraine Tuesday

Williams did not participate in morning shootaround due to a migraine headache and is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the 76ers.

More word on Williams' status should emerge as the team continues to ramp up their activity leading up to tipoff. If he's ultimately unable to take the floor, Frank Kaminsky would likely be the main beneficiary.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories